Do you love cycling and like to ride your bike, mountain bike or road bike? Be different from others! Are you a cyclist or a cyclist? Then get this fun Bee Cycling Bee Honey Bee gift with cycling bee graphics. This bicycle biker cycling motif is a great birthday gift or Christmas gift for bikers, cycling, mountain bikers, cyclists, road bikes and mountain bikes. Every cyclist will love this vintage bicycle cyclist mountain bike motif. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem