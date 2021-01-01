Bee Happy Bumble on Bicycle Wearing Crown Cute Graphic Premium T-Shirt

This design says “Bee Happy” and depicts a cute bumble bee wearing a crown, riding a penny farthing bicycle holding a pink heart in his hand. If you or someone you know has a passion for bees or nature, this is the perfect item. This graphic design with a positive message has everything you dreamed of and more. Beautiful gift for your mother, sister, daughter, grandmother or friend for any occasion including birthdays or Christmas. Save the Bees! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.