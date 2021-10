This mummy bee clothing is a unique mum bee outfit. It is a wonderful gift for bee lovers also for women. This bumble bee mummy outfit makes a perfect bumblebee clothing for women. This mother of bee clothing is the perfect beekeeping outfit for women. It is also a unique gift for mum bees. This amazing bumble bee outfit for women is also a beautiful bumblebee mum clothing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem