Beekeeper - Evolution of Man - Bees Premium T-Shirt

Beekeeper Evolution of Man. Are interested in beekeeping or just love bumblebees? Let the world see your love for bees with this distressed beekeeper apparel! King Of The Hive Beekeeper Bee Lover Honey is for beekeepers and bee lovers at any occasion. Bee design on this beekeeping clothing makes it a great for any beekeeper or anyone who loves honeycomb and honey! Remind everyone you see to help save the bees! Perfect to wear while bee keeping, under your protective clothes, hat, and bee suit. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.