For all dinosaur fans who also want to drink a cold, cool blond beer. For everyone who loves animals and beer on a hot summer day. For the father, son, daughter, perfect for events and celebrations. Beer garden with humor and fun. For all beer dinosaurs who like to drink beer and love dinosaurs. Always like to sit in the beer garden. Funny saying sitting with a beer glass in the beer garden. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem