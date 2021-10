I have a beer in my hand, so I am quite busy. Do you love drinking a cool delicious beer with your friends while barbecuing, fishing, celebrating or watching football on the TV? Do you want to surprise a beer drinker friend, girlfriend with this funny beer saying gift? Do you go drinking together in the beer garden? Do you brew your beer yourself with hops, malt and fill your own beer bottles? Fun gift idea! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem