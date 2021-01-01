Beer Saying - Hops and Malz Gott erhalt's | Purity Offer Tank Top

This great alcohol design is the perfect gift for a drinking tour or your special friend for the weekend. Together you empty every beer mug and tilt everything you get on the counter. Whether beer, wine or schnapps. Then cheers! Wear this high percentage design at your next beer party, tent party or at the Oktoberfest. You will also look good in the beer garden. Also recommended for clubs, discos and festivals. Screw the per mille values upwards Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem