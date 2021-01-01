Beginner Young Roller-Skating Bear Tote Bag

You can look cool regardless of your skater skill level with this falling, quad-skating teddybear. Great for men women and kids, this bear has classic, storybook style with modern skates. This is a fantastic whether you are into JB skating, rexing, shuffle, disco, derby or just learning. Great for a retro-vintage dance skaters birthday party! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.