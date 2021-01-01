Behind Every Pastor is an Awesome Congregation Funny Pastor T-Shirt

A preacher and pastors appreciation gifts to all the clergymen and women out there, also to your minister of religion mom, dad, brother, sister, husband, wife and to the preacher close to you on Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving and in any church events. Are you a pastor who is the leader of a Christian who always gives advice and counsel to people from the community or congregation looking for a merchandise that is fit for you? Then this is a merch inspired by pastor quotes and saying design is for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem