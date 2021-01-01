Being A Pacific Islander Means Preserving Our Culture Tote Bag

Cool Asian American saying. Being A Pacific Islander Means Preserving Our Culture. Show your Asian heritage, be a proud Asian and wear this Design .Great gift if you have a friend from Asia or for a pacific american heritage month for Asian Heritage Month. You are Not Crazy Not Rich Just Asian Funny Asian and always proud to be from Asia or pacific american? Don't think any longer and grab this asian heritage design now! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.