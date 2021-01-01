Being Strong Pink Sunflower Breast Cancer Survivor Ribbon Raglan Baseball Tee

Did you know someone who defeated breast cancer? Whether she is currently battling cancer or have come through it, this design will tell the world how proud you are. They are not a patient, a warrior, a superhero. This design is a nice present for any breast cancer survivor in your family on September breast cancer awareness month-pair it with a breast cancer pin sticker bracelet. That could be a breast cancer warrior's birthday or Christmas present. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem