Mary Frances Bejeweled Crossbody Handbag, Multi

ADD SOME SPARKLE - This embellished handbag can be used to carry all your essentials with a playful and spirited sense of style. MAGNET SECURITY – This product has a magnetic flap closure to keep your wallet, cell phone, keys, and more safer than ever. WHIMSICAL BUT PRACTICAL - This bag packs in the wow factor, from its stunning look to its practical design. You can wear it across your body for added comfort. HANDMADE DESIGN - Respect for the artisan is just as important as respect for the customer. That’s why Mary Frances only works with socially compliant partners for the highest quality products you can love to wear and be proud to own. MADE BY MARY FRANCES – From artistic roots in the Bay Area to the covers of magazines, Mary Frances has made fashion her passion. Internationally scaled and globally lauded, Mary Frances has become the face of artisanship, class, and style.