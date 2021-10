Keep your everyday essentials within reach in the glamourous ZAC Zac Posen Belay Cylindrical Crossbody featuring its classic gold-tone zipper closure that goes all the way around , its single flat top handle, and detachable shoulder strap. ZAC Zac Posen charm on zipper handle. Constructed from leather materials. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 5 in Depth: 5 in Height: 5 1 2 in Strap Length: 47 in Strap Drop: 23 in Handle Length: 34 1 2 in Handle Drop: 15 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz