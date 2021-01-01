Bob's Burgers Belcher Squares Tote Bag

Ripple Junction Officially Licensed Bob's Burgers merchandise Come meat our family! Let us meat you! - you'll be ready to enjoy one of Bob's "Burgers of the Day" in this unique design. Perfect for a day at Wagstaff Elementary or a trip to Wonder Wharf! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.