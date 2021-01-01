Ulla Johnson Belen Bikini Top in Rust Self: 80% polyamide 20% elastanLining: 72% polyamide 28% elastan. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Self-tie shoulder straps. Non-slip silicone lined neck. Criss-cross back detail. Stretch fit. Set sold separately. ULLF-WX2. PS211703. About the designer: Born and raised in Manhattan, Ulla Johnson honed her signature style between the streets of New York and the far-flung destinations of their family travels. Her eponymous line, founded in 2000, immediately caught the attention of the fashion press. The label has become synonymous with custom prints, intricate embroideries, and fine tailoring. With focus on design quality, fit and simplicity, she brings warmth and comfort into our closets.