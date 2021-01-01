Linden Street Belhaven 3-Ways To Hang 100% Blackout Rod Pocket Back Tab Tab Top Curtain Panel, One Size , Orange

Create a relaxed elegance at the window with Belhaven curtain panels. The yarn dye woven stripes give a pop of color and a rich artisanal texture. This curtain is designed so that it can be styled in 3 different ways: leave the tabs unbuttoned for an updated tab top look, button down tabs for a rod pocket back-tab classic look or simply slide the rod through the pocket for a rod pocket casual look. Dry Clean.Included: 1 Panel(s)Top Construction: Rod Pocket, Back Tab, Tab TopTop Opening: 4 In Rod Pocket/Back TabsUse: IndoorFabric Content: 40% Polyester, 30% Recycled Polyester, 30% CottonFabric Description: WovenLining: LinedLining Material: PolyesterLight Filtration: 100% BlackoutCare: Dry Clean OnlyCurtain Length: 63 InchCurtain Width: 50 InchDecor Styles: CasualBack of Curtain Color: WhiteCountry of Origin: Imported