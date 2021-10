Belk & Co. 1 1/3 Ct. T.W. Morganite, White Sapphire And 1/4 Ct. T.W. Diamond Vintage Ring In 10K Rose Gold. This beautiful ring by Belk & Co. is crafted in Rose Gold and measures 20.8 mm L x 12.7 mm W. It features an oval-cut 1 1/3 ct. t.w. morganite gemstone with eight round-cut white sapphires and 38 twinkling round 1/4 ct. t.w. diamonds in a vintage-inspired halo design. This lovely designed ring is the perfect choice for someone you love.