Belk & Co. 1/3 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Circle Drop Earrings In Sterling Silver. Be the epitome of elegance with these divine halo 1/3 ct. t.w. Diamond earrings by Belk & Co. Crafted in sparkling Sterling Silver, these lovely earrings feature 62 round-cut, prong, and pave-set Diamonds. They are enhanced with a high polish finish and comfortably secured with lever back closures.