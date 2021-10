Belk & Co. 14K Two-Tone Diamond-Cut Heart With Lace Trim Post Earrings. Steal the show and capture her heart with these 14K yellow and rose gold heart stud earrings. Features a wonderful lace trim design with a heart in the center enhanced with a brilliant diamond-cut and high polished finish for a charming look. Protected with post and push back closures, these earrings will certainly add a romantic touch to her style.