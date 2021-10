Belk & Co. 11.17 Ct. T.W. Blue Topaz Dangle Earrings In Sterling Silver. Carry a radiant glow with these elegant Belk & Co. dangle earrings. Crafted in lustrous sterling silver, they feature two cushion-cut 10 by 8-millimeter and two round-cut 7-millimeter 11.17 ct. t.w. Blue Topaz gemstones and are polished to a brilliant shine.