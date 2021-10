Belk & Co. 2.2 Ct. T.W. Amethyst And 1/5 Ct. T.W. Diamond Vintage Ring In 14K Rose Gold. This enchanting floral cocktail ring from Belk & Co. is crafted to perfection in gleaming 14K Rose Gold and features an oval-cut (10 mm x 8 mm) prong-set 2.2 ct. t.w. Amethyst gemstone at the center surrounded by 32 round, pave and bezel-set glowing 1/5 ct. t.w. Diamonds resting along the band forming a floral pattern. This gemstone and diamond ring has been enhanced with a brilliant finish.