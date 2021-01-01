Belk & Co. Rose Gold 2 ct. t.w. Ethiopian Opal and 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond Twist Pendant with Chain in 10K Rose Gold

Belk & Co. 2 Ct. T.W. Ethiopian Opal And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Twist Pendant With Chain In 10K Rose Gold. This dainty 2 ct. t.w. Ethiopian Opal and 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond teardrop halo pendant with chain from Belk & Co. is crafted in lustrous 10-karat Rose Gold and features a pear-cut Ethiopian Opal as its centerpiece, along with a total of eight round-cut Diamonds in a unique drop necklace design. Elegance, style, and sophistication at its finest, this gemstone and diamond necklace is sure to make a perfect versatile addition to any jewelry collection.