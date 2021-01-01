Belk & Co. Sterling Silver 3.25 ct. t.w. Garnet and 1.125 ct. t.w. Amethyst Quatrefoil Floral Pendant with Chain in Sterling Silver

Belk & Co. 3.25 Ct. T.W. Garnet And 1.125 Ct. T.W. Amethyst Quatrefoil Floral Pendant With Chain In Sterling Silver. This bold and bright floral cluster Belk & Co. necklace is crafted in lustrous sterling silver and features a cushion-cut and four round-cut, flickering 3.25 ct. t.w. Garnet gemstones in prong setting along with eight pear-cut, prong-set 1.125 ct. t.w. Amethyst gemstones completing its unique flower cluster design. Coordinate this unique gemstone necklace with any ensemble and instantly add a touch of color and elegance to your look.