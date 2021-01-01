Belk & Co. Sterling Silver 3 ct. t.w. Ice Aquamarine, 4/5 ct. t.w. Amethyst and 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond 3-Stone Ring in Sterling Silver

Belk & Co. 3 Ct. T.W. Ice Aquamarine, 4/5 Ct. T.W. Amethyst And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond 3-Stone Ring In Sterling Silver. This bold and bright Belk & Co. ring is crafted in lustrous sterling silver and features an oval-cut 3 ct. t.w. Ice Aquamarine at its center, alongside oval-cut 4/5 ct. t.w. Amethyst stones and round-cut 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamonds in a brilliant three-stone center design. Inspired by pastel tones blended with elegance and shine, instantly add a touch of elegance and class to any look with this stunning gemstone and diamond ring.