Belk & Co. 1.5 Ct. T.W Created Moissanite And 1/6 Ct. T.W. Black Diamond Anniversary Band In 10K White Gold. This stunning five-stone anniversary ring from Belk & Co. is crafted in lustrous 10-karat white gold. This amazing eternity ring features five oval-cut created white moissanite gemstones along with 18 round-cut black diamonds beautifully embellished on the band. Coordinate this magnificent wedding ring with any ensemble to shower love with every look.