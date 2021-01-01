Belk & Co. Yellow Gold 3.5 ct. t.w. Multi-Color Sapphire Bar Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

Belk & Co. 3.5 Ct. T.W. Multi-Color Sapphire Bar Necklace In 14K Yellow Gold. This delicate and unique rainbow 3.5 ct. t.w. Sapphire bar necklace from Belk & Co. is crafted in 14-karat Yellow Gold and features 12 princess-cut, channel-set multi-colored yellow, orange, pink, blue and green Sapphire gemstones at the center framed by 50 round-cut, prong-set White Sapphire accents in a bar necklace design. Instantly add a touch of color, sophistication, and elegance to any ensemble with this exquisite gemstone necklace.