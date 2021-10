Belk & Co. 5/8 Ct. T.W. Ruby And 1/6 Ct. T.W. Diamond Ring In 10K White Gold. This breathtaking Belk & Co. ring is sure to make you smile. This eye-catching ring is crafted in glittering 10k White Gold with yellow gold prongs and features an oval-cut 6 by 4-millimeter 5/8 ct. t.w. Ruby as a center gemstone with 20 round, pave-set shimmering 1/6 ct. t.w. Diamonds along the sides of the band. This ring is polished to brilliance.