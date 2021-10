Belk & Co. 7.8 Ct. T.W. Amethyst And 1/10 Ct. T.W. White Topaz Split Shank Cocktail Ring In Sterling Silver. This beautiful Belk & Co. ring showcases a bold cushion checkerboard-cut 12-millimeter 7.8 ct. t.w. Amethyst gemstone with eight twinkling 1/10 ct. t.w. White Topaz stones and a split shank design. This ring is crafted in sterling silver and is enhanced with a high polish finish.