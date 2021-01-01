Belk & Co. Ruby 6.75 ct. t.w. Ruby and 1/2 ct. t.w. Diamond 3-Row Cluster Eternity Band in 14k White Gold

Belk & Co. 6.75 Ct. T.W. Ruby And 1/2 Ct. T.W. Diamond 3-Row Cluster Eternity Band In 14K White Gold. This sumptuous ruby and diamond full eternity ring is crafted in lustrous 14-karat white gold and features 27 pear-cut, prong-set ruby stones, and 27 round-cut, prong-set diamonds in an elevated full-eternity band design. A modern take on the classic eternity band, this stunning ring will be sure to make a standout addition to any jewelry collection. Whether worn as an anniversary band or simply a gorgeous new gemstone and diamond addition, this ring is sure to add a touch of elegance and shimmer to any ensemble.