Belk & Co. 5/8 Ct. T.W. Morganite And 1/4 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Ring. This bold and bright 5/8 ct. t.w. Morganite and 1/4 ct. t.w. Diamond teardrop halo ring from Belk & Co. is crafted in lustrous 14-karat rose gold and features a pear-cut morganite at the center of its stunning 78 round diamonds double halo design. Whether worn as an engagement ring or simply a gorgeous gemstone and diamond piece, this ring is a perfect choice.