Belk & Co. 7/8 Ct. T.W. Peridot And 1/7 Ct. T.W. Diamond Floating Halo Ring In 10K Yellow Gold. This beautiful ring by Belk & Co. is crafted in lustrous 10k Yellow Gold and measures 9.3 mm L x 9 mm W. It features a round-cut 7/8 ct. t.w. Peridot gemstone at its center with 34 glistening 1/7 ct. t.w. diamonds in a unique square halo design. Add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look with this stunning ring.