Belk & Co. Sterling Silver Tanzanite And Diamond Heart Pendant. This sterling silver pendant features 4/5 ct. t.w. heart shape tanzanite with 0.007 ct. t.w. diamond accent and measures 17.5-mm. in length and 10.5-mm. in width, on an 18-in. chain. Almost all gemstones have been treated to enhance their beauty and require special care.