Belk & Co. Three Heart Necklace In 14K Tri-Tone Gold. Exhibit your romantic mood in a sophisticated way with this 3-layered heart necklace. Crafted from 14K yellow, white, and rose gold, this necklace features tri-color three heart charms dangling on 16-inch long with a 1-inch extension cable chain. Gleaming with a high polished finish, this necklace completely secures with a fancy lobster clasp.