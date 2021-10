Belk & Co. 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Accent Promise Ring In 10K White Gold. This beautiful Belk & Co. diamond-accent promise ring is crafted in lustrous 10k White Gold and features a round-cut, prong-set 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond at the center with bead-set diamond illusions enhancing the cross-over style band. Whether for an engagement or as a symbol of your promise, this diamond-accent ring is the perfect gift.