Belk & Co. 1/10 Ct. T.W. Lab Grown Diamond Post Earrings In 14K Yellow Gold. These rose earrings beautifully capture the intricate details and captivating charm of these exotic flowers. The 14K yellow gold stud earrings are embellished with lab grown 2 G-H-I grade, SI1/SI2 clarity round diamonds weighing 1/10 ct. t.w. With post and push back closures, these earrings stay comfortably at your ears.