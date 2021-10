Belk & Co. 1/2 Ct. T.W. Amethyst And White Topaz Pendant With 18 Inch Cable Chain In Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver. Complement your everyday attire with this simple yet elegant gemstone pendant necklace in sterling silver from Belk & Co. This lovely pendant showcases a swirl design graced with purple Amethyst and White Topaz for dazzling appeal and slides on an 18-inch lobster clasp cable chain with a 2-inch extension. The gemstone total weight is 1/2 ct. t.w.