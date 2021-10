Belk & Co. 1/2 Ct. T.W. Princess Cut Diamond Stud Earrings In 10K White Gold. These beautiful Belk & Co. diamond quad stud earrings are crafted to brilliance in lustrous 10k White Gold and feature eight princess-cut, invisible-set dazzling 1/2 ct. t.w. Diamonds arranged elegantly forming a quad-center on each ear. Polished to excellence, these diamond stud earrings will make any outfit look wonderful.