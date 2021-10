Belk & Co. 1/3 Ct. T.W. Diamond Anniversary Band In 10K White Gold. Represent your life-long commitment with this bold 1/3 ct. t.w. Diamond Eternity Band from Belk & Co. Mounted in flickering 10K White Gold it features five round-cut, prong-set Diamonds at the center with eight smaller round-cut, pave-set Diamonds resting along the band. Enhanced with a high polish finish, this Diamond eternity band will be a wonderful and precious choice for your special someone.