Belk & Co. 1/4 Ct. T.W. Diamond Lace Pendant With Chain In 14K Yellow Gold. This luxury lattice circle necklace from Belk & Co. is crafted in lustrous 14-karat yellow gold. This pendant features 21 round-cut shimmering diamonds beautifully embellished on the pendant making it more elegant. This necklace is sophisticated enough for both business, casual, or evening wear.