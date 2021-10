Belk & Co. 1/4 Ct. T.W. Diamond Teardrop Halo Earrings In Sterling Silver. These glistening teardrop cluster diamond earrings are crafted in lustrous sterling silver and feature a total of 70 round-cut buttercup and prong-set diamonds in a stunning teardrop multi-halo design. Coordinate these diamond earrings with any ensemble and instantly add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your look.