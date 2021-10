Belk & Co. 1/5 Ct. T.W. Blue, Black & White Diamond Love Knot Earring In Sterling Silver. These earrings feature 1/5 ct. t.w. blue, black, and white diamonds in a love knot shape measuring 5.85-mm. in length by 6.78-mm. in width, set in sterling silver. Colored diamonds have been treated to enhance their beauty and require special care.