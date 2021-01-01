Belk & Co. Women 1/6 Ct. T.W. Diamond Infinity Eternity Ring In 10K Rose Gold

Belk & Co. 1/6 Ct. T.W. Diamond Infinity Eternity Ring In 10K Rose Gold. This stunning infinite eternity band from Belk & Co. is crafted in 10K Rose Gold and features 17 round-cut, prong-set lustrous 1/6 ct. t.w. Diamonds set together between the braided designs. This classic and sparkling piece is the perfect symbol of true love and commitment. Whether worn as a wedding band or simply as an elegant addition to any ensemble, this ring is a perfect choice for a woman with a classy and sophisticated sense of style with a vintage flair.