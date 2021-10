Belk & Co. 1/8 Ct. T.W. Diamond Bangle Bracelet In 14K Two Tone Gold. This alluring 1/8 ct. t.w. Diamond two-tone rondelle bangle from Belk & Co. is crafted with elegance in Rose and White gold. This trendy bracelet features 27 round-cut, pave-set twinkling Diamonds in a beautiful design. Let her know how much you love her this anniversary by gifting her with this classy Diamond bracelet with a high-polish finish.