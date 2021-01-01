Belk & Co. Women 1 Ct. T.W. Created Moissanite Heart Solitaire Pendant With Chain In Sterling Silver

Belk & Co. 1 Ct. T.W. Created Moissanite Heart Solitaire Pendant With Chain In Sterling Silver. This charming solitaire heart necklace from Belk & Co. is crafted in sterling silver and features a single heart-cut, prong-set shimmering created white moissanite gemstone. This stunning pendant is hung on an 18-inch round cable chain and is secured with a spring-ring clasp. This exclusive necklace will bring fashion-forward detailing to any look. Gift this jewelry as a wonderful token of love to your loved one and make her special day memorable.