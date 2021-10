Belk & Co. 1 Ct. T.W. Tanzanite And 1/2 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring In 14K White Gold. This stunning ring from Belk & Co. is crafted in 14K White Gold and showcases a round-cut 1 ct. t.w. Tanzanite gemstone and 56 dazzling 1/2 ct. t.w. Diamonds in a beautiful halo and along its split shank. This ring is enhanced with a high polish finish.