Belk & Co. 1.10 Ct. T.W. Opal And 3/8 Ct. T.W. Amethyst Ring In Sterling Silver And 14K Gold True Two-Tone. Boast your personal sophisticated look with this stylish sterling silver gemstone ring. The beautiful oval shaped natural opal rests amidst glittering 14k yellow gold accented prongs accompanied by two oval amethyst gemstones on the side. This charming ring is available in finger size 6, and total gemstone weight is 1.56 ct. t.w.