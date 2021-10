Belk & Co. 12-12.5 Mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl And Cubic Zirconia Geometric Necklace In Sterling Silver. Show off your beauty in this graceful pendant. Mounted in lustrous sterling silver, it features a 12-12.5mm freshwater cultured pearl with 28 tapered baguette-cut and 76 round-cut cubic zirconia stones in an elegant swirl design.