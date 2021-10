Belk & Co. 14K Yellow Gold Satin And Polished Heart Post Earrings. Perfect for the woman who prefers a simple yet elegant look, these heart earrings are crafted from 14K yellow gold. Gleaming with a glossy polished and satin finish, these romantic studs have post back clasps for worry-free movement. These 4.9x6mm heart earrings will be an ideal Valentine's day gift.