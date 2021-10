Belk & Co. 14K Yellow Gold With Rhodium Polished Filigree Hearts Shepherd Hook Earrings. Give your look a glamorous touch with these gorgeous 14K yellow gold with white rhodium plating earrings. With a glossy polished finish, these beautiful earrings are decorated with fabulous filigree design inside a lovely heart pattern to offer a romantic flair to any look. These earrings are secured with french wire closures for comfort fit.