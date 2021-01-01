Belk & Co. Women 4.15 Ct. T.W. Created Ruby And 4.4 Ct. T.W. Created White Sapphire Floral Ring In 10K Rose Gold

Belk & Co. 4.15 Ct. T.W. Created Ruby And 4.4 Ct. T.W. Created White Sapphire Floral Ring In 10K Rose Gold. This bold and bright created ruby and white sapphire flower cocktail ring from Belk & Co. is crafted in 10-karat rose gold and features an oval-cut, bezel-set created ruby gemstone at its center surrounded by eight round-cut, bezel-set created white sapphire gemstones in an exquisite floral statement design. With vibrant gemstone colors and brilliant luster, this gemstone cocktail ring is sure to make a standout addition to any jewelry collection.